Google grounds drones, Facebook ramps up flights

While Google shuttered its Titan drone project, Facebook is planning to ramp up test flights for its own experimental solar-powered glider.

Facebook will begin launching a couple of flights a month of its Aquila drone, Jay Parikh, head of engineering and infrastructure, said in an interview Monday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

"We learned a lot, from data, to how it turned, how it handled, and the battery performance," Parikh said. "The systems performed way better that planned. But we need to fly a lot more and more regularly."

The high-altitude drone, which has a wingspan wider than a Boeing 737 and is powered by four electric engines, had its first test flight in June last year.