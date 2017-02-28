A famous robot wants to ease your tax pain

What's a capital loss carryover, anyway?

Does a political donation count as a charitable contribution?

Mess up the answer, and the IRS may notice. In 2015, it sent taxpayers 1.7 million notices about mathematical and clerical errors on returns.

A skilled tax preparer, or well-designed software, can minimize these errors by asking taxpayers the right questions and explaining the process. H&R Block is hoping Watson can make its human preparers better at their jobs, not to mention offer a 62-year-old company some high-tech bragging rights.

H&R Block has been fighting the rise of do-it-yourself tax software for decades. It has its own online service, but in the U.S., its 12,000 storefronts still bring in almost two-thirds of its customers and 89 percent of its tax prep fees.

And last year, its arch-rival, Intuit Inc.'s TurboTax, scored a decisive victory: TurboTax filings soared 12 percent from the previous year, while the number of customers who showed up at H&R Block storefronts was down almost 6 percent.

So H&R Block teamed up with IBM Corp. Six years after Watson first appeared on Alex Trebek's quiz show, Jon Hamm announced in H&R Block's Super Bowl ad this month that the supercomputer was being "unleashed on your taxes."

Both H&R Block and IBM insist Watson is all about helping tax preparers do a better job, not replacing them. "The tax professional is still always in control," said Meg Sutton, H&R Block's director of retail client experience.

Preparers still manually enter your W-2s, 1099s, and other information into the company's in-office software, BlockWorks, and they still ultimately decide which credits and deductions you're eligible for.

So what is Watson doing?

When you arrive at an H&R Block office, the preparer asks about your tax situation and how it might have changed over the past year.

The graphics on the Watson screen facing you suggest more than a dozen topics to cover, including homeownership, medical issues, debt forgiveness, charity, investments. Your preparer takes notes on your conversation, and Watson analyzes them.

Bought a cow? Farm lights up on the screen. Mention tuition payments, and Education blinks on. Sold some stocks? Investments. Deployed to Iraq? Military, with a gold star.