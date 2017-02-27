Berkshire’s Lubrizol lost $365M in oil fields

Even Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sometimes does a bad deal.

The company disclosed in its annual report Saturday that results at its chemical unit, Lubrizol, included pretax losses of $365 million last year related to the "disposition in the fourth quarter of an underperforming business." No other details were provided in the document.

The business? Lubrizol's Oilfield Solutions unit, according to Julie Young, a spokeswoman for the Wickliffe, Ohio-based company. The division was created in late 2014 to house businesses purchased from Weatherford International Plc and Phillips 66, as well as some legacy operations.

"Lubrizol regrets that this decision results in the need to shut down many of the Oilfield Solutions locations and to terminate the employment of some of its Oilfield Chemistry colleagues," Young said in an emailed statement. "All employees impacted by these decisions will be treated with dignity and respect and will be offered appropriate severance assistance."