Gold exchanges show there is greed in fear

Even in the fear trade, there's a whole lot of greed.

While February is the shortest month of the year, inflows into the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners exchange-traded fund (GDXJ) have already set a record at almost $926 million.

That's about 60 percent more than its much larger, more conservative peer — VanExck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) — had attracted this month through Feb. 24.

Junior miners are seen as riskier because of their smaller, and in some cases, uncertain asset bases. The Junior Miners ETF has about $5.7 billion in assets, compared with $11.9 billion in the older Gold Miners ETF.