Sotheby’s, Tegna climb; AES, Shutterstock slump

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

• Sotheby's Inc., up $6.30 to $46.39

The auction house had a strong fourth quarter and said it expects to do well as the art market recovers.

• AES Corp., down 79 cents to $11.14

The power company's fourth-quarter results and outlook fell short of Wall Street estimates.

• Kroger Co., down $1.07 to $32.22

Grocery stores and other household products companies slipped on Monday.

• Tegna Inc., up 86 cents to $25.66

The broadcast and digital media company's fourth-quarter profit was greater than expected.

• Verizon Communications Inc., down 66 cents to $49.94