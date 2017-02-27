Sotheby’s, Tegna climb; AES, Shutterstock slump

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
• Sotheby's Inc., up $6.30 to $46.39
The auction house had a strong fourth quarter and said it expects to do well as the art market recovers.
• AES Corp., down 79 cents to $11.14
The power company's fourth-quarter results and outlook fell short of Wall Street estimates.
• Kroger Co., down $1.07 to $32.22
Grocery stores and other household products companies slipped on Monday.
• Tegna Inc., up 86 cents to $25.66
The broadcast and digital media company's fourth-quarter profit was greater than expected.
• Verizon Communications Inc., down 66 cents to $49.94