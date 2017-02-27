IRS warns firms, beware of phishing email scam

The IRS is warning employers about a spreading phishing email scam whose targets include companies and that seeks to get employees' Social Security numbers and other information.

Cyberthieves send emails that appear to come from executives inside the targeted organizations. The emails ask payroll or human resources departments for a list of all employees and their W-2 forms.

The scam first appeared in 2016, and has spread this year beyond corporations to other businesses like temporary staffing agencies, chain restaurants, health care and shipping and freight companies.

The cybercriminals are also targeting school districts and casinos run by Native Americans.