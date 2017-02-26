Utah man who threatened to blow up hazardous waste facility shot, killed by officer

A Utah man who threatened to blow up a hazardous waste incineration facility in Tooele County on Sunday morning was shot and killed in a confrontation with law enforcement officers, authorities said.
A Tooele County sheriff's deputy and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper responded to a call of someone making threats at the entrance of a Clean Harbors facility near Aragonite and Exit 56 off Interstate 80, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shooting.
The man, who had a gun and was inside the perimeter of the facility, approached the officers when they arrived about 6:45 a.m. and threatened them, Cannon said.