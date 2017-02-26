Police shoot, kill man who they say threatened to blow up Utah waste-incineration facility

He said at least one of the officers shot the man, who either fell or crawled under his truck, where he died. Investigators learned later that he had more than one firearm on him, Cannon said.

Neither of the two officers who responded was injured in the exchange, he said. Both have been placed on administrative leave.

No explosives were found by a bomb squad, Cannon said.

The identity of the deceased man, who lived in Salt Lake County, has not been released pending notification of relatives.

There have been two other fatal shootings by police in Utah within the past week. Police officers shot and killed two men in separate confrontations late Tuesday night in Weber County, one in Ogden and the other in Roy.

In the Ogden case, officers shot a man who allegedly was prowling around cars in a downtown parking structure and pointed a gun at them.

A few hours later, two Roy officers responded to a complaint about a trespasser at a gas station and a physical struggle ensured, according to police. The suspect allegedly pulled a revolver and the officers shot him.

