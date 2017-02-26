Officer-involved shooting in Tooele County leaves one man dead

One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning at an industrial facility in Tooele County.

Sergeant Spencer Cannon, public information officer for the Utah County Sheriff's Office, said officers from the Tooele County Sheriff's Office and the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a call regarding an individual who was making threats at the entrance of a Clean Harbors hazardous waste incineration facility, located near Aragonite and exit 56 off I-80. When the officers arrived, the individual approached their cars and threatened them with a firearm, Cannon said. Shots were fired, and the individual either fell or climbed under his truck, where he died.