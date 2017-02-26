Quantcast
Officer-involved shooting in Tooele County leaves one man dead

One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning at an industrial facility in Tooele County.

Sergeant Spencer Cannon, public information officer for the Utah County Sheriff's Office, said officers from the Tooele County Sheriff's Office and the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a call regarding an individual who was making threats at the entrance of a Clean Harbors hazardous waste incineration facility, located near Aragonite and exit 56 off I-80. When the officers arrived, the individual approached their cars and threatened them with a firearm, Cannon said. Shots were fired, and the individual either fell or climbed under his truck, where he died.

Neither of the two officers who responded were injured in the exchange, Cannon said.

Cannon said the Utah County Sheriffs Office, which is investigating the incident at the request of the Tooele County Sheriffs Office and the Utah Highway Patrol, is still trying to sort out the "skeletal" details of the incident, which took place at about 6:20 Sunday morning. As of Sunday afternoon, he said his office had yet to positively identify the deceased man.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.

