Engineer at core of Google’s fight with Uber

His web searches, downloads and access to an external drive left behind digital footprints. When exposed, they were closely scrutinized by his former employer — which is now citing them as central to its lawsuit, a rare intellectual property claim from Alphabet.

The legal case also deepens a growing rift between the two companies, which are becoming bitter rivals in mapping, autonomous vehicles and — potentially — Uber's core business of ride-hailing services.

At the center of it all is the six-foot-seven Levandowski.

The prodigious engineer has spent much of his career chasing a dream of placing robotic cars on the road.

While at the University of California at Berkeley, he entered a self-driving motorcycle in the 2004 DARPA Grand Challenge, a historic event for the young field.

He also started 510 Systems, a robotics firm building lasers for autonomous vehicles. The startup once ran a stunt with a self-driving pizza car.

Levandowski started at Google in 2007, working on its Street View unit, where he played an instrumental role in building its mapping hardware to fit on cars.

After being recruited to its secretive car project, he continued to work on 510 Systems, according to two people familiar with the situation. Google eventually acquired the startup as it pushed deeper into self-driving technology.

Years later, Waymo would detail how Levandowski had secretly plotted his next startup, Otto, while also working for Google. Uber acquired Otto in August for $680 million.

According to Waymo's suit, Levandowski installed "specialized software" on his corporate laptop, in December 2015, loading it with 14,000 confidential files about lidar technology, vital to autonomous driving.

"Levandowski took extraordinary efforts to raid Waymo's design server and then conceal his activities," the suit reads.

In January of last year, he began telling Alphabet colleagues about plans to "replicate" its technology at a competitor. The suit says he visited Uber's San Francisco headquarters on January 14, 2016 and the next day he formed a company that would become Otto.

Less than two weeks later, he resigned from Alphabet without notice.