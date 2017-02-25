HHGregg preparing for bankruptcy next month?

HHGregg Inc., the 61-year-old seller of appliances and electronics, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as it grapples with slumping sales, according to people familiar with the matter.

The filing may come as soon as next month, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn't public. The Indianapolis-based company announced last week that it was pursuing a range of strategic and financial options. HHGregg is still seeking an out-of-court solution that would allow it to stave off Chapter 11, one of the people said.

HHGregg, which has lost money the past two fiscal years, would join retailers such as Limited Stores and Wet Seal in seeking bankruptcy protection this year. The brick-and-mortar chains are victims of shifting consumer spending patterns, with more money headed to e-commerce and experiences -- rather than traditional shopping centers.