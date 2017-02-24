Mnuchin’s bond chatter steepens Treasuries curve

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his idea of issuing 50- or 100-year Treasuries are making waves again in the world's biggest bond market.

Issuing ultra-long Treasury bonds is something "we should seriously look at" with interest rates likely to stay low for a long period, Mnuchin, who was recently confirmed, said during an interview on CNBC.

He said while he instructed staff to begin researching the option, he wasn't ready to announce anything concrete.

The benchmark 30-year Treasury yield fell about 2 basis points to 3.01 percent at 4:26 p.m. in New York, near the lowest of the session, according to Bloomberg Bond Trader data. That was a smaller decline than the five-year yield, which dropped 4 basis points to 1.86 percent. The difference in the two yields widened to 115 basis points, holding near the highest of the day.