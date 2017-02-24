HP and JC Penney fall; CoreCivic up

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

• J.C. Penney Co., down 40 cents to $6.46

The department store said it will close another 130 to 140 stores as it tries to cut costs.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.70 to $22.96

The company, which sells commercial tech gear to big organizations, cut its profit estimate for the year after reporting weak sales.

• American Electric Power Co., up $1.14 to $67.15

Income-seeking investors bought shares of utilities, phone companies, and other high-dividend stocks.

• CoreCivic Inc., up $1.03 to $35.03

Private prison operators rose after Attorney General Jeff Sessions directed the federal Bureau of Prisons to continue doing business with them.