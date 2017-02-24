Quantcast
Weekly recalls: Piano benches, cutlery knives

The Associated Press
First Published      Last Updated Feb 24 2017 01:03 pm

More than 500,000 toddler swings are being recalled because the seat can crack or break.

Other recalled consumer products include toys with potentially dangerous battery components and chain saws with leaky fuel lines.

Here's a more detailed look:

TODDLER SWINGS

DETAILS: Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug'n Secure pink toddler swings. The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat. If the molded INNER arrow of the date code stamp points to "10," "11," "12," or "13," it is included in the recall. In addition, swings with a date code stamp of "9" on the INNER arrow combined with "43" or higher number stamped on the OUTER are included in this recall. They were sold at Walmart, Toys "R" Us and other stores nationwide and online at www.littletikes.com and other websites from November 2009 through May 2014.

WHY: The plastic seat can crack or break, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENTS: About 140 reports of the swing breaking, including 39 injuries to children including abrasions, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head. Two of the reported injuries included children with a broken arm.

HOW MANY: About 540,000.

FOR MORE: Call Little Tikes at 855-284-1903 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.littletikes.com and click on Product Recalls under the "At Your Service" menu at the bottom of the page.

TOYS

DETAILS: Little Live Pets Lil Frog plastic toys. Little Live Pets Lil Frog has SKU: 28217 and Lil Frog Lily Pad has SKU: 28218 printed on the frog's lower belly near its left thigh with a manufacture date code under it. The date code range is WS112016 to WS123216. The toy frogs were sold in pink, blue and green colors. They were sold at AAFES, Target, Toys "R" Us and Walmart stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from August 2016 through February 2017.

WHY: When the button batteries are removed from the toy frogs, the battery's cap can become a projectile and the battery's chemicals can leak, posing chemical and injury hazards.

INCIDENTS: 17 reports of the battery's cap becoming a projectile or battery chemicals leaking, including two injuries that resulted in emergency room and doctor's office visits for eye irritation from the battery chemicals.

HOW MANY: About 427,000 in the U.S. and about 17,800 we in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Moose Toys at 844-575-0340 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday PT or visit www.moosetoys.com and click on "Product Safety" for more information.

