Weekly recalls: Piano benches, cutlery knives

More than 500,000 toddler swings are being recalled because the seat can crack or break.
Other recalled consumer products include toys with potentially dangerous battery components and chain saws with leaky fuel lines.
Here's a more detailed look:
TODDLER SWINGS
DETAILS: Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug'n Secure pink toddler swings. The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat. If the molded INNER arrow of the date code stamp points to "10," "11," "12," or "13," it is included in the recall. In addition, swings with a date code stamp of "9" on the INNER arrow combined with "43" or higher number stamped on the OUTER are included in this recall. They were sold at Walmart, Toys "R" Us and other stores nationwide and online at www.littletikes.com and other websites from November 2009 through May 2014.