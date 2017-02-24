Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

China, France top U.S. as German trade partners

The Associated Press
First Published      Last Updated Feb 24 2017 09:45 am

Berlin • New statistics show that China and France have overtaken the U.S. as Germany's largest trading partners.

Germany's Federal Statistical Office reported Friday that trade between the country and China in 2016 totaled some 170 billion euros ($180 billion) worth of goods. Import and export trade with France was second at 167 billion euros.

The dpa news agency reported that the U.S. fell from first to third place, with 165 billion euros in overall trade.

It remained Germany's largest market for exports, however, with a total value of 107 billion euros in 2016.

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()