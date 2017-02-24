Egyptians hurt by worst inflation in a decade

In the months since, Egyptians have been left with a grim search for ways to tighten their belts and make ends meet, hoping eventually the promised benefits of reform like growth and job creation come.

There's little public outlet to voice discontent, with opposition and dissent in general crushed, and alternatives to el-Sissi's rule unfathomable for most. Many fear saying anything negative about the country in public.

"People are buying half of what they did before, because it's gotten very expensive," said Hassan, a butcher who only gave his first name for fear of creating too much attention.

Food and drinks have seen some of the largest increases, costing nearly 40 percent more since the floatation, figures from the statistics agency show. Some meat prices have leaped nearly 50 percent.

"They're buying less than before. Instead of buying five or six items they'll buy two, for example," said a grocery clerk, Ismael, who gave only his first name for similar reasons. "No one knows what the prices will be next. But hopefully tomorrow things will get better."

Egypt had little alternative to the reforms.

The economy has yet to recover from the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that overthrew longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Investment and tourism, a pillar of the economy, were both gutted by political turmoil and terror attacks.

Keeping the pound's value high artificially was draining foreign reserves at a time of waning largess from Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab allies, who propped up el-Sissi's Egypt with tens of billions of dollars after he led the military's ouster of his Islamist predecessor, Mohammed Morsi, in 2013. Paying for subsidies also sucked up much of the budget.

Reforms were long avoided by Egypt's leaders for fear of a popular backlash like the 1977 bread riots that forced the reversal of food subsidy cuts.

There have been some positive signs since the shock reforms were enacted. Investors have flocked to buy Egyptian bonds, and foreign reserves are rising. The pound has regained some strength, trading around 16 per dollar as opposed to nearly 20 in late December. People have changed buying habits, purchasing local goods, instead of imports, rendered more expensive by both the exchange rate and newly imposed high import tariffs.

Economists, the government and the IMF predict inflation will ease later this year.

In the meantime, people are using public transport more, moving children to less expensive private schools, avoiding meat, using electricity more thriftily and supplementing some purchases with food handouts from the army.

Khaled Abdou, a physician, described the reforms as necessary and bold steps by el-Sissi. "The unnecessary secondary goods and products, like nuts and all the imported things, we don't mind cutting them out," he said. "We're not talking about mandatory daily needs."

But among the poor, those daily needs are being hit hard. Nearly a third of Egypt's population of 92 million people lives under the U.N. poverty line of $1.9 a day.

"For people who are more working class or poor, there's less room for belt-tightening at this point since such a large percentage of their salary was already devoted toward purchasing food," said Timothy Kaldas, a non-resident fellow with the Tahrir Institute for Middle East policy.