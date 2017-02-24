Markets’ Trump-inspired surge facing doubts

"When we had the election, there was initially shock," said Darrell Riley, a vice president at T. Rowe Price who helps set the strategy for how $240 billion in target-date retirement and other mutual funds are invested. "Investors were really shocked, and then we went into this period of euphoria, and now we're in a state of confusion."

Risks have grown large enough that the committee steering T. Rowe Price's target-date retirement funds and other balanced funds sees stocks as slightly less attractive investments than bonds. It's the first time that's been the case since 2000, when the dot-com bubble popped.

The trend has been moving in that direction for years, because stock prices have risen faster than corporate earnings, which makes them look more expensive, said Riley. But it was only a few weeks ago that the committee made the decision to go "underweight" on stocks and favor bonds more instead.

Some of that caution became apparent Friday, with U.S. indexes falling modestly to end the Dow Jones industrial average's 10-day winning streak.

Besides the high price tags for stocks, another reason for the move was that the pace of change on business-friendly reforms in Washington will likely be slower than the market expects, Riley said.

"The Trump team can work on only one thing at a time, and they're spread relatively thin," he said. "They're finding that accomplishing what they want to accomplish is far more complex than they probably imagined."

There are also concerns that tax cuts will come in later than many expect.

Strategists at Goldman put the mood of the market this way: "We are approaching peak optimism." They forecast the S&P 500 will hit a high in the next month or so but end the year lower than where it is now as investors push back expectations for the timing of the tax cuts.

In any case, how much influence does the occupant of the White House really have?

Not much, according to Ben Inker, head of the asset allocation team at GMO that warned of bubbles in the stock market before the 2000 dot-com implosion and the 2008 financial crisis.

After all, stocks, for most investors such as pension funds, are meant to be long-term investments, to be held longer than a news cycle or even a four-year White House term.

GMO's Inker continues to prefer stocks from developing economies over U.S. stocks because they look less expensive. "People are assuming bad things will happen in emerging markets," he said. The U.S. stock market, meanwhile, is "priced as if only good things are going to happen."

"Even if we have a global trade war, and it's twice as bad for Korea as it is for the U.S., the reality is U.S. stocks are priced as if growth is going to be good, and the disappointment might well be greater in the U.S. even though the economic impact is worse in Korea," Inker said.

Many investors see the risk of a global trade war as a remote one, but they're not eliminating the possibility following Trump's rhetoric on the campaign trail.

Restrictions on trade by the Trump administration could trigger other countries to retaliate and lead to lower profits for U.S. companies that depend on customers and suppliers around the world. About 44 percent of sales for the S&P 500 came from foreign countries in 2015.