Global stocks fall amid Trump trade concerns

Tokyo • Global stocks fell Friday amid worries about the potential impact of U.S. trade policies and as investors became more cautious about the market's recent rally.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 slumped 1.4 percent to 4,822, while Germany's DAX fell 1.5 percent to 11,770. Britain FTSE100 shed 0.7 percent to 7,218. U.S. shares were set to drift lower as well, with Dow and S&P 500 futures both down 0.4 percent.

TRUMP WORRIES: President Donald Trump's stance on trade has unnerved many U.S. trading partners, as he has repeatedly accused countries like China and Japan of unfair competition and currency manipulation that he says are hurting U.S. jobs. Some investors are also wondering how soon Trump will deliver on promises to cut taxes for businesses and invest in infrastructure. With U.S. markets repeatedly hitting record highs, some investors seem to be turning more cautious.