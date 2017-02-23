Nordstrom’s quarterly profit better than expected

Nordstrom Inc., the department store recently scolded by President Donald Trump, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit with help from strong sales online and at Nordstrom Rack.
The Seattle-based chain said Thursday that it earned $201 million, or $1.15 per share, for the fourth quarter that ended Jan. 28. Earnings adjusted for non-recurring costs came to $1.37 per share. That exceeds the $1.13 per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were anticipating.
Nordstrom's total revenue increased 2 percent to $4.32 billion in the period, which fell shy of forecasts for $4.37 billion.
The company said in the Nordstrom brand, comparable sales decreased 2.7 percent, but in the discount Nordstrom Rack brand, comparable sales increased 4.3 percent.