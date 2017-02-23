$9.5M in penalties in 2012 oil platform blast

New Orleans • An oil industry services company has been ordered to pay $9.5 million in penalties in cases arising from a 2012 offshore platform fire that killed three workers, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

The penalties against Houston-based Wood Group PSN were announced by the U.S. Justice Department in Washington and U.S. attorneys in New Orleans and Lafayette, La., where civil and criminal cases have been playing out.

The penalties followed plea agreements in two criminal cases.

Wood Group was ordered to pay $7 million for falsely reporting that safety inspections had been performed on Gulf of Mexico facilities.

Another $1.8 million in penalties are for negligently discharging oil into the gulf. And the company was ordered to pay $700,000 for community service projects.