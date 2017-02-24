American Apparel brand on products not made in USA

American Apparel, a brand that developed a following by making clothes in the U.S. at a time when garment makers sought cheap labor abroad, is changing its original mission under new ownership.

Canadian manufacturer Gildan Activewear Inc., which bought American Apparel for $88 million in a bankruptcy auction this month, will continue producing some of clothes in the U.S. But it will also slap the brand on cheaper wares made elsewhere as it expands into international markets.

"We're going to do a combination of both," Chief Executive Officer Glenn Chamandy said on an earnings conference call with analysts Thursday, when asked about manufacturing plans for the brand. "We're going to continue to support their core made-in-USA business, but we're also going to offer a product where they couldn't compete before."