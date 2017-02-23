Bacon boom ends. Pork prices take big tumble

The bacon boom seems to be ending.
Wholesale prices for pork bellies, the cut used for making bacon, plunged 14 percent on Wednesday, the biggest slump since August. The drop sent wholesale pork down the most in more than three years. Costs are tumbling as demand is easing for bacon after soaring this winter, a counter-seasonal move.
Normally, bacon demand heats up in summer, when Americans eat more BLT — bacon, lettuce and tomato — sandwiches.
This year, consumers devoured the meat year-round as retailers pushed the product with deals and restaurants upped their use of rashers, adding it to everything from burgers to salads.