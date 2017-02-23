Einhorn affirms gold on Trump uncertainty

Einhorn is seeking to extend a rally in the investment portfolio of Greenlight Re, which said late Wednesday that it posted back-to-back quarterly profit for the first time since 2013.

The portfolio was helped in the last three months of 2016 by bets on General Motors and Japanese bank Resona Holdings, while gold was a weak spot.

Still, "our long-term outlook remains bullish," for the metal, Einhorn said. "The new administration comes with a high degree of uncertainty, and its policy initiatives appear to be focused on stimulating growth and, with it, inflation."

General Motors shares jumped almost 10 percent in the fourth quarter and rallied further this year. He said the stock is still undervalued, citing misplaced concerns about the eventual shift to driverless cars.

The stock will continue to climb, "especially if employment strengthens and translates into higher wages," he said.

Einhorn said the reinsurer's investment portfolio slipped by about half a percent in January. Greenlight Re climbed 5 cents to $23.35 at 4 p.m. in New York, extending its advance to 2.4 percent since Dec. 31.

The company is seeking to improve insurance underwriting results and is looking for a new chief executive officer after saying in December that Bart Hedges will step down this year.