Stocks end mixed as investors seek safety

Industrial companies have made big gains since November as investors expect the Trump administration and Republican Congress to ramp up spending on infrastructure. That optimism faded a bit on Thursday.

An infrastructure spending bill is one of the administration's key proposals for speeding up economic growth, along with tax cuts and reduced regulations.

But Jeff Kravetz, regional investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, said it might take a while before any bills are introduced or become law.

"They're all positive initiatives for the economy but to get any of these done is not something we can get done in a few months," he said. "We may have gotten ahead of ourselves with a lot of these initiatives."

The Dow added 34.72 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,810.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.99 points to 2,363.81. The Nasdaq composite lost 25.12 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,835.51. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slid 9.23 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,394.62.

Industrial companies declined for the second day in a row, and took some of their biggest losses since the presidential election.

Construction equipment maker Caterpillar gave up $2.65, or 2.7 percent, to $95.55, its biggest loss since September. United Rentals shed $7.16, or 5.6 percent, to $120.90.

The price of copper fell 3.3 percent to $2.64 a pound, its biggest one-day decline in more than a year. Copper is used in numerous construction projects, so its price has jumped recently. Companies that make basic materials also fell, and U.S. Steel lost $3.18, or 7.9 percent, to $37.31.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.37 percent from 2.42 percent.

That helped companies that pay big dividends, like utilities, real estate investment trusts and phone companies. Electricity company FirstEnergy picked up 60 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $31.39. Realty Income, which owns properties used by retailers like drugstores and discount stores, gained $1.72, or 2.8 percent, to $62.86.

In another sign investors were seeking some refuge, gold jumped $18.10, or 1.5 percent, to $1,251.40 an ounce and silver rose 17 cents to $18.12 an ounce.