Boston Scientific, Hormel skid; Square, HP jump

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
• Square Inc., up $2.11 to $17.15
The mobile payments processor reported a larger-than-expected profit and gave strong estimates for 2017.
• Boston Scientific Corp., down 68 cents to $24.48
The company recalled a heart valve device because of a manufacturing problem.
• Hormel Foods Inc., down $2.01 to $35.29
The company announced weak first-quarter results and lowered its profit forecast because of lower turkey prices.
• HP Inc., up $1.40 to $17.60
The company posted stronger-than-expected sales of personal computers.
• L Brands Inc., down $9.19 to $48.94