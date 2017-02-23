Boston Scientific, Hormel skid; Square, HP jump

The company said its February sales have been weak, especially at Victoria's Secret stores.

• Arris International PLC, down $4.44 to $26.26

The communications technology company gave a weak sales forecast and announced an $80 million acquisition.

• AMC Networks Inc., up $2.34 to $59.84

The cable channel company beat analyst estimates in the fourth quarter as its AMC and IFC channels did well.

• FirstEnergy Corp., up 60 cents to $31.39

Investors who sought income bought shares of utility companies as bond yields dropped.