Plight of company towns: finding a new identity

Caterpillar's recent decision to move 300 top headquarters jobs to the Chicago area made Peoria the latest city with a vacuum to fill.

In 2014, Decatur, Illinois, lost Archer Daniels Midland to Chicago after 40 years in the town. ConAgra Foods moved 1,000 jobs last year from Omaha to Chicago.

Some companies also are leaving suburban areas for downtowns, though the suburbs are still a popular choice. General Electric is moving its executives from a suburban campus in Fairfield, Conn., to downtown Boston, and McDonald's said last year it will relocate to downtown Chicago from a sprawling headquarters in suburban Oak Brook.

A study by the virtual think tank CityObservatory.org found the number of jobs located within three miles of the city center grew by nearly 2 percent between 2011 and 2014, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Center city jobs grew slightly faster than those in the periphery in one recent seven-year period, a reversal from much of the past several decades.

"I don't know that I'd call it a trend yet but it certainly is becoming one," said Tom Murphy, a former Pittsburgh mayor and senior resident fellow at the Urban Land Institute. "Maybe for the first time in history, rather than having people follow where jobs are ... we're beginning to see jobs following people instead."

By a 2-to-1 margin, young college graduates are now choosing a place to live first, then finding a job, said Joe Cortright, director of CityObservatory.org.

For companies recruiting top talent, "the biggest competitive advantage is to be in the city," Cortright said.

The change is adding to the divide between urban and smaller communities in the U.S., especially in the Midwest, which is beset with sagging manufacturing industries.

"We joke about that there's the great state of Chicago, and then there's the rest of Illinois," said Bishop Harold Dawson Jr., a lifelong Peoria resident and pastor of New Life Christian Church.

Like many locals, Dawson can rattle off a list of relatives whose livelihoods in Peoria have depended on Caterpillar. The company known as CAT for short established its first plant in Peoria in 1909 and employs more than 12,000 workers in the area, even after several layoffs.

The city of about 110,000 has been trying to breathe more life into its downtown and a scenic stretch along the Illinois River. But while new restaurants, coffee shops and apartments are opening, Ardis acknowledged few people would call the area "dynamic." And parts of the city's core are seeing growing poverty.

The headquarters move has been a blow to the city's collective morale.

"There is emotion around" the decision, said Jeff Griffin, president of the Peoria Area Chamber. "Peoria is not unique in that tragedy across the country."