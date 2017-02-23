Hawaii bill would ban some foreign fishing licenses

Now, boat owners or captains bring foreign crew members' passports and customs documents to a state agency to get their licenses — without the fishermen present. A federal legal loophole allows foreign fishermen to work off the coast of Hawaii, but they are technically not allowed to enter the country.

The bill would require anyone seeking a commercial fishing license in Hawaii to appear in person. State Sen. Karl Rhoads says he wants to change the law so people who are not permitted to enter the U.S. cannot get a license to fish on American-flagged boats sailing from Honolulu.

"They just feel like the underdogs to me, and I don't like to see people taken advantage of," he said.

Despite the federal loophole, state laws require anyone applying for a fishing license to be "lawfully admitted" to the country.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says these men are banned, raising questions about whether the state has been violating its own law for years by allowing the foreign workers to catch and sell seafood in Hawaii.

"As the state, we don't have a lot of jurisdiction over it, and this is a way to legitimately insert ourselves into the process, because we do require a license," Rhoads said.

The Hawaii Longline Association opposed the bill, saying the industry is already regulated and additional requirements are unnecessary.

"It could lead to the use of no foreign crew in the fishery, which would be very devastating," said Jim Cook, a member of the association's board of directors. "It would be similar to having no immigrant people in agriculture in Hawaii or any other part of the United States."

Two Hawaii Senate committees discussed the proposal Wednesday. A religious group that works with foreign fishermen opposed the bill saying the fishermen rely on the money they earn in the U.S. But Kathryn Xian who works with trafficking victims said some fishermen are treated better than others, and the industry cannot be relied upon to self-regulate.

The committee postponed making a decision until next week.

Typically, when commercial fishing boats arrive in Honolulu, they are met by federal customs agents who ban foreign workers from entering the country by stamping "refused" on their landing permits.

But a written opinion by Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin said the state Department of Land and Natural Resources provides the landing permits as proof the fishermen are "lawfully admitted."

Rhoads says the form allows someone to land but does not allow lawful entry as required for a license.

"Right now, it just feels like lots of gray area," Rhoads said. "I think when there are gray areas, it's easier to take advantage of people."

Cook, of the fishing industry group, suggested that the fishermen who are refused entry could be granted "parole" to go to the office to apply for their licenses.