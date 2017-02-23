Barclays bank recovery is ahead of schedule

London • Banking group Barclays said Thursday it will complete its restructuring plan six months early as it sheds risky assets and focuses on consumer, corporate and investment banking in New York and London.
Barclays Group now plans to finish selling businesses that are not part of its main markets by the end of June. They include retail banking in continental Europe and corporate banking in Africa and the Middle East, among others.
Shares rose more than 4 percent in early trading in London to 239.95 pence.
The bank says its core businesses, which mainly focus on the U.K. and U.S. markets, posted fourth-quarter net income of 649 million pounds ($808 million), compared with a loss of 1.24 billion pounds a year earlier. Group net income, including the non-core business, was 99 million pounds versus a loss of 2.42 billion pounds.