Kansas gov vetos tax bill to preserve political legacy

Topeka, Kan. • Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback on Wednesday vetoed a bill that would undo his signature income tax cut, setting up a confrontation with the Republican-led Legislature, which immediately set about trying to override him.

The state House has started debating whether to override the conservative Republican-governor's veto. The bill would need two-thirds majorities in both legislative chambers, and it didn't have such support when it was passed last week.

"Now it's time for the Legislature to rise up and do its job," said Democratic Sen. Tom Holland, of Baldwin City.

The bill would have raised more than $1 billion over two years, starting in July. It would have rolled back tax policies Brownback has championed by raising income tax rates and ending an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.