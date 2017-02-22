Swiss firm: Korean exec made off with millions

Geneva • Swiss engineering company ABB said an executive at its South Korean unit is suspected of leading a "sophisticated criminal scheme" to steal millions of dollars from the company. The scandal could cost it as much as $100 million.

The Zurich-based company said in a statement that the treasurer of the subsidiary, who went missing on Feb. 7, "is suspected of forging documentation and colluding with third parties to steal from the company."

ABB said it launched an investigation in cooperation with South Korean authorities and Interpol, the international police body. It has confirmed that the "situation" is limited to South Korea.