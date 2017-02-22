Euro’s end? French candidate plots franc’s return

The euro was designed to be irrevocable. It's the "Hotel California" principle, as in the Eagles' song: you may wish to "check out any time you like, but you can never leave."

Le Pen is leading polls for the first round of voting April 23; most polls and prognosticators see her losing the second round on May 7. But after the British vote last year to leave the 28-member European Union, and after Donald Trump's election as U.S. President, fewer people are taking a Le Pen defeat for granted.

Here are scenarios — starting with an explanation of Le Pen's position by Jean Messiha, the economist who drafted her 144-point electoral program.

SOFT FREXIT

Messiha downplays apocalyptic scenarios, saying that since a disorderly breakup would harm other euro countries they have a motive to sit down and negotiate France's smooth exit — a "soft Frexit" rather than a "hard Frexit," in which France simply pulls out with no agreement or cooperation.

Her election "will be a shock in Europe that will bring our partners around the table," Messiha told The Associated Press.

The National Front, known in France by its acronym FN, foresees "a six-month negotiation period with our partners regarding what will be the new monetary framework, the new type of cooperation once we decide to go outside the euro," he said.

"If the French people make the choice of Frexit, our partners could not continue to behave as if nothing has happened... The withdrawal of a country as large as France is not a minor event. It will have very important collateral impact on the eurozone. They will be forced to come to the table and negotiate a soft Frexit, not for our sake but for their own sake also."

Le Pen and the National Front view the euro, which almost broke up during a debt crisis in 2010-2012, as headed for a breakup eventually in any case.

"It is always better to prepare the end of the eurozone instead of waiting until the end, until the eurozone itself explodes," Messiha said.

The National Front is open to different forms of post-exit cooperation. Le Pen has mentioned the European currency unit, called ECU, which predated the euro. The ECU was a weighted average of national currencies, used as a reference point so that countries could keep their national currencies in a stable but adjustable relationship to each other.

THE APOCALYPSE