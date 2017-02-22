Global markets cautious ahead of Fed minutes

Seoul, South Korea • Global stocks were mostly higher in subdued trading Wednesday as investors awaited the publication of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, hoping for clues to how quickly it might raise interest rates.

KEEPING SCORE: Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at 7,283 and France's CAC 40 shed 0.1 percent to 4,882. Germany's DAX was flat at 11,971. Wall Street looked set for a lackluster start, with S&P futures down 0.1 percent and Dow futures flat.

FED WATCH: Investors are eager to know whether the Fed might speed up the pace of its interest rate increases. Chair Janet Yellen indicated that is likely if the job market remains healthy and inflation stays on track. Though higher rates tend to weigh on stocks, the Fed's confidence and broader optimism about the economy have buoyed markets. U.S. indexes broke records again on Tuesday.