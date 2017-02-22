House deals with two death-penalty bills

In an unusual pair of votes, the Utah House on Tuesday supported expanding the state's death penalty — but later also approved a study on how much the death penalty costs the state financially, seen as perhaps a preliminary step toward eliminating it.
By the slimmest-possible 38-37 vote — with House Speaker Greg Hughes summoned from an outside meeting to break what had been a tie — the House passed HB176 to add human trafficking resulting in a fatality to penalties that could bring the death penalty.
An hour later, representatives voted 72-0 to pass HB187 to study exactly how much more death sentences cost compared to sentences of life without the possibility of parole.