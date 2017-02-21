Floods that swamped Louisiana damaged seed rice

New Orleans • The floods that inundated Louisiana in August also damaged rice harvested as seed for this year's planting.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain says he's temporarily relaxed certification requirements to ensure farmers can buy enough seed for a chance at a good crop.

Planting season begins in March.

Farmers will have to buy more of some lots to make up for the problem, but sellers will discount the price to make up for it, department seed programs director Lester Cannon said Tuesday.

"The growers should not have increased cost in seed," he said.

Wet conditions during harvest and subsequent processing caused the problem, Cannon said, though his lab is still testing for details. The seed laboratory tests rice to see what percentage of seeds sprout in the lab, and certifies lots with at least an 80 percent rate.