Wal-Mart, Popeyes climb; Kraft Heinz falls

New York • Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

• Kraft Heinz Co., down $1.78 to $94.87

The food giant said it "amicably" withdrew an offer to buy Unilever for $143 billion.

• Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., up $12.61 to $78.73

The chicken chain agreed to be bought by Burger King owner Restaurant Brands for $1.8 billion, or $79 a share.

• General Mills Inc., up $1.79 to $61.02

Several food and consumer goods makers climbed as investors felt Kraft Heinz could try to buy one of them.

• Wal-Mart Stores Inc., up $2.08 to $71.45