Delta will bring back free meals on some long U.S. flights

Many airlines still give free meals to economy-class travelers on international flights, but they're rare in domestic travel. They've been on Delta's Honolulu flights since last August, and American also gives passengers a sandwich box on some Hawaii flights.
Instead, airlines would offer hungry passengers a slightly more interesting snack, like United Airlines' stroopwafels.
But customers loved the free meals when Atlanta-based Delta tested it on some flights last year, said Allison Ausband, the airline's senior vice president of in-flight service, and Delta Air Lines Inc. can afford a few sandwiches and cheese plates. It had pre-tax income of $13.8 billion in 2015 and 2016, nearly $5 billion more than its nearest rival, American Airlines Group Inc.
Even passengers paying the cheapest "basic economy" fare will get free meals. Options include a honey-maple breakfast sandwich, a turkey combo and a veggie wrap.
Delta said Thursday that it will offer free meals in the main cabin beginning March 1 on flights between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and both Los Angeles and San Francisco.
It will expand the service to 10 more cross-country routes on April 24: between JFK and Seattle, San Diego and Phoenix; between Boston and Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle; Reagan Washington National Airport-Los Angeles; and between Seattle and Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.