Retail sales rise in January, led by gas and restaurants

Americans increased their spending at gasoline stations and restaurants in January, boosting retail sales even though auto buying fell.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent, down from a solid 1 percent gain in December, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

Overall sales pulled back from a December bump in holiday shopping online and at auto dealers. But Americans spent more than normally expected last month at clothiers, department stores, electronics outlets and sporting goods retailers.

The gains point to continued economic growth. But they also indicate that improving consumer sentiment after President Donald Trump's presidential election, especially optimism among Republicans, has yet to significantly boost retail sales.