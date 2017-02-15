Gehrke: More daylight is what’s needed to clear up cloud over canyons plan

Even if the argument is technically right under a fine-toothed reading of the law, this isn't the way that decisions, especially important ones affecting the recreation areas beloved by some 6 million visitors a year, are supposed to be made.

And it's an interpretation that the Utah state auditor's office isn't buying. An opinion from the auditor's office in October said that state law specifically requires cooperative groups that are funded by public money to comply with the Open and Public Meetings Act.

Underlying all this is years, if not decades, of bad blood between Salt Lake City and county officials and a group of Big Cottonwood Canyon landowners whose activities up the canyons, as I've addressed here before, are suspect and appear to be focused on tearing down anything that could hinder land grabs and development in the canyons.

Mountain Accord officials have said that, despite insisting they weren't required to do so, they did everything they could to comply with the spirit of the Open and Public Meetings Act.

The question, then, becomes: Did they do enough?

I've been covering government at various levels for 20 years, and reporters take open meetings and open records seriously. They're like scripture, meant to be followed, and for good reason. When public officials are using public money or making decisions about public resources, the public should be involved. It's the only way to instill confidence in the system and ensure that the outcomes are on the level.

And the decisions that Mountain Accord reached are not small matters.

They spent nearly $8 million in taxpayer money to formulate recommendations that include designating 80,000 acres of new wilderness in the canyons, executing significant land exchanges between the ski areas and Forest Service to consolidate lands, and rethinking transportation up the canyons.

To their credit, the leaders of Mountain Accord did, as they say, take steps to comply with the spirit of the law.

Beginning in about 2015 they began posting meeting notices on the Mountain Accord website, but that appears to have begun more than a year into the process and two years after its precursor — The Wasatch Summit — held a series of meetings.

Organizers held 23 open houses attended by more than 2,000 people and received 6,000 public comments during the course of their work.

The Accord organizers have also posted notes from the meetings. And in November, Salt Lake County held a public hearing on the contents of the Accord. All of these are extremely positive moves by the parties involved.

So what more is there to be done? Typically, if the Open and Public Meetings Act is violated, any official votes that were taken in violation of the act are voided and have to be redone in a public setting.

But Mountain Accord is officially shut down, state and local leaders having signed off on the agreement. The ink is dry.