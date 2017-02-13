Atom Tickets teams up with Utah Megaplex Theatres

Atom Tickets, a mobile movie ticketing platform, announced Monday a partnership with Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, expanding the service in Utah and Nevada. To celebrate the partnership, from Feb. 13-21, Atom users will be able to buy one ticket and get one free off their first order for a Megaplex theater with the promo code "MEGABOGO."

"Atom Tickets will help us deliver on our mission with its user-friendly platform that makes going to the movies easier and more social," Blake Andersen, president of Megaplex Theatres, said in a statement.

In addition to pre-ordering movie tickets, Atom's mobile app provides a VIP experience that includes bypassing lines at theaters. Moviegoers can also use the app to watch trailers, read reviews and coordinate movie outings with friends while allowing each person to pay separately.