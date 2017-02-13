Disney increasing park tickets for certain times of year

Disney is hiking its prices following a 5 percent decline in attendance at its U.S. theme parks during its most recent quarter that included the holiday season.

The goal of the varied price structure is to give park visitors an incentive to come during times that are not "peak" so that the experience can be better enjoyed by all, officials said. There have been times during holiday and spring break where the crowds have been so large that Disney has had to stop selling tickets.

"Our pricing provides guests a range of options that allow us to better manage demand to maximize the guest experience and is reflective of the distinctly Disney offerings at all of our parks," said Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler.

Starting Sunday, "value" days for Magic Kingdom will cost $107 for adults and $101 for children, which represent a $2 increase. During "regular" time, park visitors will pay $5 more with prices jumping from $115 for adults to $109 for children. The "peak" prices remain the same at $124 for adults and $118 for children.

At Disneyland, prices for single-day tickets also will increase by $2 to $5. The regular price of admission at the Anaheim, Calif., park will rise to $110, up from $105, beginning Sunday. A single-day ticket during peak periods will climb to $124 from $119. And the value ticket will cost $97, up from $95.

At Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, "value" one-day tickets will now be $99 for adults and $93 for children, which is a $2 bump for both. "Regular" times for adults will be $107 for adults and $101 for children, and "peak" tickets jump to $119 and $113, respectively for adults and children. The new prices represent a $5 increase across the board during "regular" and "peak" seasons.

All tickets now will have expiration dates. In the past, only one-day and Florida resident tickets had expiration dates. Also guests will be able to save $20 on multiday tickets when they purchase them in advance. Park visitors can purchase the multiday tickets online at any time prior to entering the park to receive the savings.