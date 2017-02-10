An entrepreneur who wants to sell Republicans on a carbon tax

Trump campaigned in part on rolling back environmental policies put in place by President Barack Obama, having claimed that climate change is a hoax and argued that emission rules are onerous for business. But other opponents of climate regulation have pivoted of late, acknowledging the existence of global warming-if not the role humans play driving it-and thus providing someone like Halstead a way in with something called the carbon tax.

His tax isn't really a tax, not in the conventional sense. The receipts wouldn't flow to the Treasury. They would go into a program administered by the Social Security Administration, paying equal "dividends" back to taxpayers. For all but the richest 30 percent, the money would more than make up for increased energy prices, according to projections. And the bait for skeptics is that the government doesn't keep a penny.

Even with Halstead's support among 20th-century Republican power brokers, it's the 21st-century kind who need to sign off. Anticipation lingers over how Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt may oversee the Environmental Protection Agency after his expected confirmation as administrator. The EPA became Obama's main outlet for cutting pollution once legislation died in 2010. Tea-leaf readers see Pruitt eliminating power-plant rules that are the centerpiece of Obama's work on the issue.

But under Halstead's proposal, that wouldn't really matter. His plan would reduce emissions twice as much as Obama-era regulations, say two analysts who helped Exxon Mobil Corp. and the Sierra Club see eye-to-eye on a carbon tax back in 2009. Consumers would be weened off fossil fuel consumption, given the increased expense. In the end, laws mandating pollution cuts could be eliminated anyway, since the market would take hold-or so the theory goes. This is Halstead's plan, hailed in media reports this week as a potential third way in this existential debate. But his strategy is by no means new-it's been two decades in the making.

Halstead, 48, calls himself a "social entrepreneur." His first shop, Redefining Progress, opened its doors in the mid-1990s. It was an attempt by its 25-year-old founder to bring environmental analysis into economics. It developed an alternative GDP measure that incorporates environmental and social measures, called the "Genuine Progress Indicator." The idea landed Halstead on the cover of the Atlantic and turned him into an overnight think-tank wunderkind.

His group also started investigating how shifting taxation to natural resources would encourage conservation and lower tax burdens on business, the ancestor of the current carbon tax proposal.

By 1997, global climate change negotiations were coming to a head in Japan. Halstead spearheaded a statement by 2,500 economists acknowledging global warming is real, that it's man-made, and that market-based policies are the best angle of attack.

The Kyoto Protocol was never ratified by the U.S., helping convince Halstead that "the world was not ready for market-based climate policies." At that point, he went off to graduate school at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. In 1999 he created the New America Foundation, a center-left think tank, and ran it for 10 years. Then he spent five years sailing around the world with his wife.

By 2015, Halstead found his attention drawn again to climate change. The market was still largely unwilling to put a price on the present and future damage done by pollution. For years, more organizations were spending more money but the work wasn't approaching goals suggested by scientists. "It just didn't add up," he said in an interview this week with Bloomberg.

His Genuine Progress Indicator showed "there's a fundamental disconnect between how we measure the economy and the real state of the economy," he said. The market failed to account for what are called "externalities," problems that companies create, have no incentive to solve, and push out to society at large.

"If you had to point to a single underlying cause of the climate problem, that is it," he said. Carbon dioxide imposes costs on society, and yet pumping it into the atmosphere is free. "All price signals are wrong." If climate change is to be slowed, he said, this would need to be rectified.

Halstead dived back in to refine his arguments, penning a new essay in the Atlantic analyzing what became a key precedent for the Climate Leadership Council's work: British Columbia's revenue-neutral carbon tax. That experiment showed how the basic scheme works-emissions went down as the economy grew. To continue working, the carbon price had to rise regularly-the program lost steam when it didn't.

Halstead then added an idea he'd worked on two decades earlier, the notion of cutting checks to taxpayers-the "dividend." From there, it was easy to identify the optimal vessel for his ideas.

"The road to success on this runs through the Republican Party," he said.

In May, Halstead flew to California to meet with former Secretary of State George Shultz and Sequoia Capital Ltd. venture capitalist Thomas Stephenson. Both men are affiliated with an energy policy center at Stanford University and were active in clean energy and climate issues. Halstead described his strategy-to build a League of Extraordinary Gentlemen for climate policy-helping usher Republicans in Washington into the modern, warming world.