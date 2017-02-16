New Google Chromebooks cross laptops and tablets

Samsung is releasing two new "premium" Google Chromebooks that offer hardware and software improvements not available on most standard models. They borrow many features from Samsung's tablets, including a touch screen, a stylus and an Android app store to extend the app offerings.

The hope is that the new versions will attract a broader range of consumers than the K-12 students who mostly use Chromebooks now. Currently, Chromebooks are stripped-down laptops that don't function well in the absence of a Wi-Fi connection.

Here are some details on the new laptops:

Pricing • Samsung's Chromebook Plus starts selling Sunday for $449. The Chromebook Pro, with a faster processor, will come out in late April for $549. That's cheaper than MacBooks and many Windows laptops, but still high for Chromebooks. Budget models sell for less than $200.