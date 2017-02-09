West Valley City school locked down; police investigate report of man with gun

West Valley City • Police responded to a report of a man with a gun at a school Thursday evening.

The report came from American Preparatory Academy, 1255 W. 2590 South, about 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Students who had been participating in an after-school program at the school were reunited with their parents after being on lockdown in the school, said West Valley Police Chief Lee Russo.

Officers and a state police helicopter are searching the area for the man to "make sure there have been no intrusions into homes," said Russo.

The school, formerly known as The School for New Americans, opened in 2009 and has served refugee students and their families, according to the school's website, which said it hosts about 570 students in grades K-9.