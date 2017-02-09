Police responding to report of person with gun at West Valley City school

West Valley City • Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at a school Thursday evening.

The report came from American Preparatory Academy, 1255 W. 2590 South, about 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The school, formerly known as The School for New Americans, opened in 2009 and has served refugee students and their families, according to the school's website, which said it hosts about 570 students in grades K-9.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.