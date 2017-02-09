No gunman found after lockdown at West Valley City school

West Valley City • Police responded to a report of a man with a gun at a school Thursday evening.

The report came from American Preparatory Academy, 1255 W. 2590 South, about 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Students who had been participating in an after-school program at the school were reunited with their parents after being on lockdown in the school, said West Valley Police Chief Lee Russo.

Officers and a state police helicopter are searching the area for the man to "make sure there have been no intrusions into homes," said Russo.

At 6 p.m., officers spoke to a man who said he had been doing yardwork on his property near the school at about the time the report was filed. He was wearing clothes similar to what the students had reported, said West Valley City police Lt. Blair Barfuss.