Utah man who tried to kill 3 Arby’s workers back in jail after being paroled last fall

At a parole hearing in February 2016, Lawrimore — who was serving a sentence of five years to life behind bars — said prison programs had taught him to make better choices and stay drug-free. He acknowledged that he robbed the Arby's in 1996 to feed his habit.

"I can't sit here and make excuses. I was a messed up individual," Lawrimore said at the hearing.

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole granted him parole and set a release date of Sept. 13, 2016. Lawrimore was to live in a halfway house at first and mental health and substance abuse treatment, according to the parole decision.

Court records say Lawrimore and his father, Richard L. Lawrimore approached the three workers as they were leaving the Arby's at 2284 E. 3900 South on Jan. 9, 1996, and forced them back inside at gunpoint.

One employee was shot five times and stabbed six times before he managed to jump out a window and call police. The other two workers were forced to disrobe and lie on the floor while the Lawrimores — who had injected methamphetamine for two days — sawed at their throats with butcher knives.

The attack stopped when the victims played dead and the father and son left with cash stolen from the restaurant and one of the employees.

Two of the workers recognized the younger Lawrimore as a former Arby's employee who had been fired two weeks earlier, and the father and son were arrested about three hours after the robbery. Police said the Lawrimores had dropped the stolen money near the restaurant while fleeing.

The younger Lawrimore pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated murder. His father pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted aggravated murder and was sentenced to three terms of five years to life in prison, to be served one after the other.

In a separate parole hearing a year ago, the father, now 57, apologized for his actions and said he had tried to do everything he could to "be someone different." His request for release was denied and he will spent the rest of his life behind bars.

