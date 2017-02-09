Quantcast
Concert announcement: Billy Joel coming to The Viv on Nov. 29

Billy Joel just wrapped up a unique "residency" with New York City's Madison Square Garden in which he played one show a month there for three straight years.

As for Salt Lake City … well, he hasn't appeared here in 10 years.

That's set to change, though, on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m.

The sixth-best-selling recording artist of all time, with more than 150 million records sold, just announced a show for that night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. MT at smithstix.com/billyjoel. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in a presale, though, which starts Monday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. MT and ends Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m.

"We are thrilled to welcome the 'Piano Man' to Vivint Smart Home Arena," Mark Powell, Vice President of Arena Events, said in a statement. "As one of most revered musicians in the entertainment industry, this promises to be an extraordinary, once-in- a-lifetime concert that music lovers won't want to miss."

Joel is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is a six-time Grammy winner, a Tony Award winner and the recipient of The Kennedy Center Honors, the ASCAP Centennial Award and The Library of Congress Gershwin Award. "Piano Man" was selected by the Library of Congress last year for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its "cultural, historic, and artistic significance."

He has also scored 33 consecutive Top 40 hits, and is the third-best-selling solo artist of all time.

