For entrepreneurs, health law changes may mean finding new jobs

Duffield, who has high blood pressure and a pacemaker, buys individual coverage that he's happy with on the state insurance exchange. He's worried that under a new health care law, coverage might cost more than he can afford. And while GOP lawmakers and President Donald Trump have said they want a new law to keep the ACA's requirement that insurers cover pre-existing medical conditions, Duffield is anxious about what coverage might look like in the future.

"I don't feel safe at this point without actual insurance, and I don't know how safe I feel that my insurance is going to continue," says Duffield.

Health insurance is one of several considerations when people think about starting a business. For many, leaving a job with a group insurance plan, especially one that their employers contribute to, means they'll have to buy individual policies that are more expensive and may cover less.

The ability to buy individual insurance on exchanges in each state helped some of Merredith Branscombe's clients decide to leave their jobs for entrepreneurship.

"They felt like it emboldened them a bit. They had a safety net," says Branscombe, a consultant to small businesses who's based in Boulder, Colorado.

The law also has made it possible for new business owners to attract employees when they couldn't yet afford to provide coverage, Branscombe says.

While Branscombe is concerned for her clients, insurance is also a personal issue. Her husband, who has coverage through his full-time job in the food industry, wants at some point to start his own business. If the couple can't get affordable and adequate insurance, his dream may have to stay on the back burner.

Members of the National Association for the Self-Employed have been calling in recent weeks, asking if the advocacy group will reinstate the health insurance plan it discontinued when the ACA went into effect, says Katie Vlietstra, the organization's vice president for government relations and public affairs.

"People are putting their feelers out there," Vlietstra says. So far, the group has no plans to revive its coverage.

It's not known how many freelancers and small business owners in the U.S. buy individual health insurance, but the number is likely well into the millions — about 80 percent of the nation's nearly 29 million small companies don't have employees and therefore don't buy group coverage. But some of the nation's largest small business advocacy groups, including the National Federation of Independent Business and the National Small Business Association, oppose the ACA at least in part because of the costs of complying with the law.

In a November survey released by Wells Fargo, 70 percent of 602 small business owners said that changing the requirements for small companies would help companies grow.

The public is divided over health care. In a recent survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs, 53 percent of those surveyed want to keep the ACA in some form, while 46 percent want it repealed. Fifty-six percent of the people surveyed said they were "extremely" or "very" concerned that many will lose health insurance if the ACA is repealed.

A survey released by the Kaiser Family Foundation in November found that 69 percent or more of participants said they had a favorable opinion of a number of the law's requirements, including coverage for pre-existing medical conditions, the ability of young adults to stay on their parents' plans until age 26 and subsidies to help low-income people buy insurance.

Nicole Lewis-Keeber doesn't want to risk being without insurance, so she's holding onto a part-time job with benefits while she builds her business as a life and career coach. The workload is wearing, especially since the part-time work requires her to be on call during overnight hours three days in a row each week doing emergency mental health evaluations.