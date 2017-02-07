Twitter broadens its campaign against hate and abuse

Twitter has broadened its campaign against hate speech and abuse.

The company said Tuesday that it has begun identifying people who have been banned for abusive behavior and it will stop them from creating new accounts. In July, the company banned conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor of the right-wing site Breitbart News, for "participating in or inciting targeted abuse of individuals."

But the company had been under fire for failing, for nearly a decade since its founding, to address hate and abuse on the site. Balancing its reputation as a free speech haven has at times come into conflict with efforts to protect users.