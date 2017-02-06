Why 97 companies are opposing Trump’s travel ban

Apple, Google and more than 90 other companies are pushing back in court against President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, calling it unconstitutional, un-American and bad for the economy.
The companies filed briefs Sunday to back lawsuits from Washington state and Minnesota fighting Trump's travel ban. The ban keeps refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
Trump has said his Jan. 27 executive order is necessary to prevent "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the U.S. The White House did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
The 97 companies are mostly in the technology industry and include social media companies Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. Non-tech companies participating include yogurt maker Chobani and jeans-seller Levi Strauss & Co.